IPL 2021, CSK Vs DC, Highlights: DC Win Comfortably by Seven Wickets

DC WIN: Pant ends the match with a four. DC win by seven wickets and eight balls to spare. What a sensational performance by DC here.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 102-0: Shaw suddenly is giving a few chances, but is managing to survive. But with a four he brings up his fifty here in only 27 balls. Dhawan also brings up gis fifty.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 live score: CSK 188-7 in 20 overs. Sam Curran ends with 34 off 15, Chris Woakes concedes 10 in his final over as CSK finish strong. 188 for 7 on a superb batting pitch. That's a superb comeback from CSK after being 33 for 2 in the Power Play. Enough runs on the board though?
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 live score: CSK 137-6 in 15.3 overs. WICKET: MS Dhoni gone for a duck, bowled Avesh Khan. Looks to pull, gets an under edge to the stumps. DC getting back some momentum.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 186-3: Shardul bowls a wide one and Stonis converts it into a full toss. The ball races away to the boundary. But Shardul has managed to remove Stoinis with a short one.
CSK vs DC vs live score, DC 167-2: Dhawan is in a hurry to end this match soon. He starts a fresh over with a four again. Now he has a chance to get to a ton. Thakur is hit for back-to-back boundaries here. But on the next ball he is out LBW for 85. A perfect yorker by Thakur.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 151-1: Chahar into the attack once again, and Dhawan smashes him for a four. Pant also cuts him for a four. This match is just a formality now, as CSK bowlers have lost all hope.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 138-1: Finally Shaw is out for 72. The batsman chases a wide one from Bravo, and ends up playing it straight into the hands of Moeen Ali.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 136-0: A six and a four off Moeen. This is getting too easy for Shaw here. Now the question is not about Delhi's win, but if Shaw will get to a ton.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 121-0: Bravo comes into the attack here. Dhawan has upped the ante in the last couple of overs, and now he sweeps Bravo for a four.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 75-0: Spin from both ends now -- Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja bowling in tandem here. Both of them start well and Shaw gives a catch. But Santner drops it in the deep.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 65-0: Chahar comes back into the attack and he would be hoping for a wicket. But Shaw again hits him for a four. Another over comes to an end.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 58-0: Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now and is greeted with a four through third man by Dhawan. Shaw also continues to hit fours. That brings up fifty partnership between the pair. Excellent start here for Delhi. Shaw ends the over with three fours.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 41-0: Dhawan is showing what he can do in T20s. First he hits Curran for a four, and then hits the bowler for a straight six. Shaw ends the over with a four now, another expensive over comes to an end.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 24-0: And now Shaw pulls Chahar for a six. This boy is in some form here, and this should be his season, this year. Another eight runs come from this over.
CSK vs DC live score, DC 16-0: Sam Curran starts the over from the other end. Dhawan plays an exquisite straight drive for a four here. Another over comes to an end.
CSK vs DC Live score, DC 9-0: So second innings gets underway. Deepak Chahar starts the first over, while Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open for Delhi. All eyes on Shaw here, and he smashes a four. He has been in some excellent form this year, in the domestics. Dhawan also gets a four in the same over.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 live score: CSK 178-6 in 19 overs. 23 runs from Tom Curran's last over. Sam Curran, his brother, smacks him for two sixes and a four. No brotherly love there from Sam. Wins the battle.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 live score: CSK 155-6 in 18 overs. 2 for 23 from 4 overs for Avesh Khan. Terrific spell. Just 5 runs from his last over. DC on top again.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021 live score: CSK 150-6 in 17 overs. DC have pulled things nicely after the double strike. Just 7 runs from Tom Curran's over. CSK need a strong finish.
Preview
Mumbai will host its first match of the season in what will be a clash between two giant wicket-keeper batsmen at the helm – one an all-time great but on the wane and the other amongst the most talented and destructive batsmen in the form of his life in the last four to five months. The Capitals had their best season last year making it to the final before going down to Mumbai Indians. On the other end of the spectrum were Chennai Super Kings who fared poorly and had their worst IPL in history not making the playoffs for the very first time in the competition.
Capitals would start as favourites though the Super Kings with 15 wins and just 8 losses have dominated the contest historically.
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni would want to erase the memory of IPL 2020 and start afresh this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are likely to open the batting for the three-time champions. Du Plessis was the best batsman for CSK in the UAE last season with 449 runs at a strike rate of around 140. The return of their most successful batsman – and one of the heaviest scorers in the history of the IPL – Suresh Raina will give a major boost to the CSK batting unit. The left-hander had withdrawn from the previous edition citing his inability to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols.
MS Dhoni will need to change his approach and mindset batting in the lower middle-order – CSK need the MSD of old – destructive and ruthless and not the accumulator and anchor – Ambati Rayudu can play that role in the XI. The return of Ravindra Jadeja will bolster the lower order also providing CSK with an option with the ball.
Lungi Ngidi will not be available for the team’s opening fixture as he is still under the mandatory quarantine. Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack along with Shardul Thakur. Moeen Ali may get a look in early in the tournament and could be used as a floater.
Delhi Capitals
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw is one of the most formidable in the tournament. Dhawan was in scintillating form in the previous two editions after he changed course from anchor to aggressor mid-way into the competition. Shaw started the tournament with a bang in the UAE but then witnessed a dramatic decline in form. However, he was devastating in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy breaking the all-time aggregate record for a season and smashing four hundreds.
Steven Smith was a great addition to the Delhi batting line-up. The Australian will bring in his experience and play the role of the playmaker at number 3. He can also be very innovative and unconventional in this format of the game. The captain Rishabh Pant, who had a poor outing last season, has had the most outstanding four months across formats and would be raring to go in 2021.
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will not be available for the opening fixture as they would still be under quarantine – but that will give a chance for the Indian speedsters Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma to show their prowess with the ball. Axar Patel, who is recovering from Covid-19 may skip the first match – that would mean Amit Mishra will be the second spinner along with R Ashwin.
WHEN: 10th April, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Mumbai, India
TELECAST: StarSports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
CSK Team News
Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to open with Faf du Plessis. Ngidi will miss the opening fixture. Moeen Ali may start ahead of Krishnappa Gowtham in the XI.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Suresh Raina 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Sam Curran, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Deepak Chahar
IPL 2021 Points Tally
DC Team News
Rabada, Nortje and Axar Patel will not be available for the fixture but DC has enough quality reserves who will pose a similar threat.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Chris Woakes, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Ishant Sharma
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches
To watch out for
Rishabh Pant did not have a great IPL 2020 and was not at his destructive best. He has been in the form of his life across formats in Australia and against England at home in the last four to five months. The additional responsibility of captaincy may just spur him to produce a performance of a lifetime in IPL 2021.
Quotes:
DC: I think captaincy will suit him really well. Excited to work underneath him and hopefully we can have a successful season Steven Smith on Rishabh Pant
CSK: I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now – CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.
