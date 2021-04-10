CSK vs DC MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - Indian T20 League Fantasy Tips: Chennai vs Delhi

CSK hugely missed Suresh Raina in the last season and the southpaw will have a big task on his shoulders in the batting department. This pitch at Wankhede Stadium has always been a brilliant batting wicket. So the top-order batsmen like Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Steve Smith will have an opportunity to go big if they can get a good start.

All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Sam Curran played a vital role for their respective teams last season and they will again be tasked with dual roles in both departments. Spin all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham could also play a crucial role for CSK this season if they can get their act together. Fans will also expect a lot more from MS Dhoni after his underwhelming display in the last season.

Delhi have the upper hand in this fixture but CSK will be hungry to turn it around. In the absence of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, DC would be banking on India pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. They will look to exploit a glaring weakness in CSK’s batting- the lack of game-time for some of their players as Raina has only played in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since the 2019 IPL while Dhoni has not played any cricket since last year’s IPL.

Match Details

Date: 10 April 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Weather Report:

Temperature : 30C

Rain Probability : 03%

Humidity : 65%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 65%

Spin Bowling: 35%

Probable Playing XI

Chennai:

Robin Uthappa/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali/Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes/Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

