CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Gujarat Titans Look to Strengthen Position at Top of Table Against Struggling Chennai Super Kings

Read more

qualified for the playoffs so far. They have found different match-winners in almost every other game.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

On the other hand, Chennai have failed to replicate the form of last season and are already out of the playoff race. The Yellow Army was unable to find the best combination and balance in their squad, which resulted in the team’s dismal performance. Apart from the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, none of the batters have lived up to the expectations of the people this season. While their bowling has improved since the starting of the tournament but they still miss the services of Deepak Chahar who has been ruled out of the tournament.

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played?

The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here