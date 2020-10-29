IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Captain / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 49th match of the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will fight for survival against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have found themselves in a very unfamiliar situation as they lie at the bottom of the points table at this stage of the tournament. Even if they win the next two matches, they are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, KKR, who have a decent shot at the final four, will look to grab a big win here to enhance their run-rate, as it all seems to be coming down to fine margins in the end. The match will be played in Dubai at 07:30 pm IST.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 28 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Josh Hazlewood, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood

CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy