- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Captain / CSK vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
In the 49th match of the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will fight for survival against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have found themselves in a very unfamiliar situation as they lie at the bottom of the points table at this stage of the tournament. Even if they win the next two matches, they are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, KKR, who have a decent shot at the final four, will look to grab a big win here to enhance their run-rate, as it all seems to be coming down to fine margins in the end. The match will be played in Dubai at 07:30 pm IST.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Score / Scorecard
CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details
October 28 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: As It Happened
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Faf du Plessis
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Ravindra Jadeja
IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Josh Hazlewood, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood
CSK vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4727 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches