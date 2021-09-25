CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2021 match, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, 1530 IST

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 38 between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders:In the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match between Chennai and Kolkata is an afternoon affair and it will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

On Sunday, when Chennai will be up against Kolkata, CSK will look to solidify their spot in the top two by winning this encounter. On the other hand, the two-time IPL champions will look to maintain their position in first half of the IPL points table to secure their playoff berth.

Both Kolkata and Chennai are coming into this game after winning their previous encounter.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs KKR Telecast

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

CSK vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

CSK vs KKR Match Details

The CSK vs KKR match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 26, at 03:30 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf Du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

