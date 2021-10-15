CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR, match 60, October 15, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, 1930 IST

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 60 between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 Indian Premier League Final on Friday, October 15. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KKR, led by Eoin Morgan, have booked their spot in the final after the 2014 edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been a resurgent force in this leg of the IPL and after just winning a couple of games in the India leg, they have steamrolled the opponents in UAE and will now take on CSK after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore and then, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK, on the other hand, find themselves in familiar territory and if their performance in qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders is anything to go by, they look like a well-oiled unit and their senior players are finally standing up and being counted which bodes well for the 3-time champions.

It will be a match between two master tacticians in MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan and how they plan and plot in this final match might well define the course of the match.

CSK vs KKR Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in India.

CSK vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between CSK vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

CSK vs KKR Match Details

The CSK vs KKR match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, October 15, at 07:30 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

