CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR match, March 26, 07:30 IST

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 01 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders:

It is now time for the Indian Premier League fever to take over the cricket fraternity. The 15th edition of the T20 extravaganza is all set to get underway from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings playing Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener.

The much-hyped curtain-raiser will be played on March 26, Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams last played against each other in the IPL 2021 final where Knight Riders suffered a loss by 27 runs as CSK registered their fourth title victory.

It will be the beginning of a new era for the defending champions. In a surprising turn of events, MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captaincy to make Ravindra Jadeja the new leader. CSK had a decent auction as they retained many of their old players while making some new buys in the form of Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, and others.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, they will also see a change in the leadership group. The team management shelled out a whopping INR 12.25 crore during the auction to acquire the services of former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. He has been handed the responsibility of leading the side with Pat Cummins as his deputy.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.

CSK vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs KKR Match Details

The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 26, at 07:30 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell

