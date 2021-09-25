CSK vs KKR Head to Head record in IPL/IPL 2021: Most Runs, key stats

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium of Abu Dhabi. The match between Chennai and Kolkata will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).

Chennai are coming into this game after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their previous encounter. On other hand, Kolkata are heading into this game after defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets.

CSK and KKR top scorer in IPL 2021:

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis leads Chennai’s batting chart with 351 runs from nine games at an impressive average of 50.14. Du Plessis has also smashed four fifties in this season.

Rahul Tripathi is Kolkata Knight Riders’ top scorer this season with 261 runs from nine games at an average of 37.28.

CSK vs KKR head to head:

Chennai have met Kolkata on 26 occasions in over 14 seasons of IPL with Dhoni-led outfit winning 16 of those encounters. KKR won nine games while one match had no result.

CSK vs KKR Previous five games

The last time Kolkata faced Chennai, CSK defeated them by 18 runs, courtesy of a brilliant 95* runs knock by du Plessis.

Last five results:

Chennai defeated Kolkata by 18 runs

Kolkata defeated Chennai by 10 runs

Chennai defeated Kolkata by six wickets

Chennai defeated Kolkata by seven wickets

Chennai defeated Kolkata by five wickets

CSK vs KKR telecast and live-streaming

The 38th IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the Chennai and Kolkata match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

