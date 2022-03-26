CSK vs KKR IPL 2022, Match 1 Live Updates: Jadeja's Super Kings Start Title Defence Against Iyer's Knight Riders

Live now
CSK vs KKR Live Score And Updates IPL 2022 Match 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL 2022 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The biggest annual T20 extravaganza is back as the finalists of last season will lock horns in the opening match of IPL 2022. After the mega IPL 2022 auction, the two teams will enter the new season with some fresh faces and most Read More
The wait is over! 👏 👏
More teams, more excitement.🎆
Expect a bit of banter as we gear up for the #TATAIPL 2022 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cPgkLm0Ail
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played for both CSK and KKR in the past, feels the Men in Purple will get the better of the Yellow Army in the season opener.
“I think it’s KKR because they are a young side and boast decent players. They have good hitters along with two quality spinners. Hence, I feel KKR will beat CSK,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.
CSK and KKR have been involved in a fierce rivalry. Till now, the Chennai-bound side has won on 17 occasions. Whereas, the Kolkata-led outfit has eight victories in their kitty. And, one match ended in no result. The two teams have faced each other two times in IPL finals where they both managed to get the better of each other on an occasion. While in the past 5 contest, CSK have stamped their authority over Kolkata with four wins.
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne,
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi
The biggest T20 franchise league is back and we are here with our live blog of the opening match of IPL 2022 between the finalists of last season – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Yellow Army will start their title defence against an old rival who will play under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. While CSK will also start a new journey with Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain.
Chennai Super Kings will start their title defence at Wankhede Stadium as in an unprecedented development in its 15-year history, this year, 95 per cent of the IPL tourneys shall be held in Mumbai, Thane and Pune (Maharashtra), and the rest in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).
As a new skipper, Jadeja’s first challenge is to fill the big voids created by the absence of first-choice players Deepak Chahar (injured) and Moeen Ali (unavailable due to visa issues). Moeen reached India late due to visa issues and he will only be available for CSK’s second game, against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31, after undergoing quarantine for three days.
In the absence of England all-rounder, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is set to make his IPL debut. But it will be interesting to see, whether CSK plays him as an opener or use him as a floater in the middle-order to counter Knight Riders’ mystery spinners.
latest cricket scores, live cricket score today, live toss ipl, ipl live score update, today score, ipl match score today, ipl score, live score today match ipl, ipl live score today, live score of ipl, t20 live score ipl, today ipl match live score, ipl live score board today, match score live ipl, score live of ipl, today live ipl score, current ipl score live, ipl live full score,, cricket live ipl score today, ipl live score now, live cricket result today
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will also have to find the opening partner of Venkatesh Iyer. KKR bought Alex Hales during the IPL auction but the England cricketer pulled out of the IPL 2020 and his replacement Aaron Finch, who is not available for the early part of the tournament.
On the other hand, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee, who got married earlier this week and joined the IPL bubble late, will miss Saturday’s game. In his absence, Knight Riders could bring in Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne or pick an extra Indian seamer.
Squads:
CSK (from): MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
KKR (from): Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here