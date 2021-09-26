CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021, Today's Match 38: Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings Eye Hat-trick of Wins

Eoin Morgan and his Knights have arrived at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙙 💜💛#CSKvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ojjiEjWJvC— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 26, 2021
Suresh Raina has an enviable record against Kolkata Knight Riders
SouthPaah against the Knights 💥#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JLdGNRQTNk— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 26, 2021
CSK vs KKR: HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Chennai have met Kolkata on 26 occasions in over 14 seasons of IPL with Dhoni-led outfit winning 16 of those encounters. KKR won nine games while one match had no result.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: CSK vs KKR LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Sunday, September 26 at 03:30 pm IST. The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.
IPL 2021 Live Score: T20 RECORDS AT THIS GROUND
Total T20 games played: 56 (Batting first won 26 games, batting second won: 30 games)
Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 247/2
Lowest 1st innings score: 70
Avg first innings score: 164
CSK vs KKR: WEATHER REPORT: As the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is an afternoon affair, the temperature will hover around 32 to 37 degree Celsius. The rain is not expected to interrupt this encounter as the chances of precipitation is zero per cent. Humidity will be around 55 per cent and the wind speed will be 13 km/h. The dew could come into the play during the last ten overs of the match.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021: PITCH REPORT - So far, the Abu Dhabi pitch have supported the spinners as they have been able to extract a significant among of turn on this ground. On the other hand, batters are struggling in adapting to this pitch. After winning the toss, both Kolkata and Chennai will look to the field first as chasing has been easier on this deck.
Another common factor post the tournament’s resumption is that CSK and KKR have registered both their thumping wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. While CSK beat MI and RCB by 20 runs and seven wickets respectively, KKR tamed RCB and MI by nine and seven wickets respectively. But it is in the standings where CSK hold an edge over KKR. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is atop the pecking order with 14 points from nine games, KKR is at the fourth spot with eight points from the same number of matches.
However Chakravarthy, who had tormented the CSK batters during last season in UAE will like to once again ask probing questions to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni on tracks where the ball would occasionally grip and come onto the bat slower than expected.
MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will be up against Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders, both teams will be vying for supremacy in IPL 2021 standings. With business end of the tournament already underway, CSK have upped their game as they beat RCB in Sharjah to go top of the table. Meanwhile, KKR have done well at least better than expected. They are breathing down RCB’s neck and a win will make sure that they enter top three.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021 match number 38 between Chennai super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021, Today’s Match 38: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight riders clash in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With seven wins out of nine, MS Dhoni-led side sits second in the points table with fourteen points. Kolkata on the other hand recently sneaked into the top half of the table following back-to-back wins since the start of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. With four wins out of nine and eight points in the kitty they are currently at the fourth spot.
Both these team have been on a roll post IPL’s resumption, and would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament’s second phase. would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.
Another common factor post the tournament’s resumption is that CSK and KKR have registered both their thumping wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. While CSK overpowe Rohit Sharma-less MI by 20 runs and they registered a seven-wicket victory over RCB. As for Kolkata Knight Riders, they tamed RCB and MI by nine and seven wickets respectively.
However, CSK would be wary of Varun Chakravarthy, who had tormented the them during last season in UAE. On the other hand, KKR will hope to continue playing in the aggressive fashion and win the title just like the 2014 edition when they notched nine victories in a row.
Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Where to watch IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
How do I watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?
The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Probable XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking