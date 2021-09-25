CSK vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 38: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

The league leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their winning march while Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to consolidate their spot in the top four when they square off against each other in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. The match between Kolkata and Chennai will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit are coming into their coming after overcoming the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) challenge. On the other hand, a resurgent Kolkata squad are heading into this game on the back of a thumping seven wickets win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ahead of the 38th match of IPL between Chennai and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Sunday, September 26 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

How do I watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

