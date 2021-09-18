CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, September 19, 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: The first match of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 19 and is slated to start at 07:30 PM IST. The India leg had to be stopped abruptly owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubbles of multiple teams. The BCCI then decided to complete the rest of the tournament in the UAE.

Both sides have done fairly well this season so far and are in the top four currently. CSK won five of their seven games and are standing second on the points table, whereas defending champions MI won four from seven matches as well and are two slots below at the fourth spot in table.

With five titles, including back-to-back title wins in the past two seasons, MI are the team to beat this season as they eye a hat-trick of titles. Meanwhile, CSK are one of the most dominant sides in the IPL. The Dhoni-led side have three titles to their name and they will aim to bounce back.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs MI Telecast

All the matches of the second phase of IPL 2021 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

CSK vs MI Live Streaming

The match between CSK vs MI is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

CSK vs MI Match Details

The CSK vs MI match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 19, at 07:30 PM IST.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: MS Dhoni

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Moen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi

CSK vs MI Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile or Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

