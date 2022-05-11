CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Dream11 for Today's IPL 2022 MI vs CSK May 12, 07:30 pm IST

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 59 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians: Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were being touted as favourites to lift the trophy once again. However, both sides have struggled to get luck going in their favour and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. While it’s all curtains for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai squad, CSK has some light right at the end of the tunnel. The Chennai teams still have an outside chance of playoff qualification, provided they win all of their three remaining matches.

Chennai registered a comprehensive win against Delhi Capitals in their previous outing to keep hopes of a playoff berth alive. After being invited to bat first, Chennai, banking on yet another 100-run opening stand by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got to a mammoth 208 in the first innings. Conway anchored the Chennai innings with a 49 ball 87 whereas Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni chipped in quick cameos towards the latter of the innings.

In reply, Delhi was bowled out for 117, suffering a 91-run defeat.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will come into the face-off with yet another defeat at hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.

The contest between Mumbai and Chennai is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians; here is the Dream11 of the match:

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishaan Kishan

Batsmen – Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Devon Conway, Tilak Varma (VC), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

