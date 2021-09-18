CSK vs MI Head to Head Record, IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The much-awaited second phase of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will get underway on Sunday with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The exciting match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai and is slated to commence at 07:30 PM IST. MI is currently ranked fourth in the IPL 2021 points table and will be looking to start the UAE leg with a win over the second-ranked CSK. Additionally, the second leg of IPL 2021 will also be a momentous occasion as the marquee tournament will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after the previous season.

Both sides are the two most successful teams and also share the greatest rivalry in IPL history. While MS Dhoni-led CSK have won three titles, Rohit Sharma-led MI have won the most — five trophies so far. Despite CSK’s consistent run under Dhoni, Mumbai take the honours in the overall head-to-head battle. Both sides have faced each other in 32 IPL matches with MI winning 19 times, while CSK have won 13 times so far.

The two behemoths have produced some of most memorable performances over the last 13 editions. In last six matches, the reigning champions Mumbai have triumphed on five occasions. The last match between the two teams was a high-scoring encounter, Kieron Pollard played a majestic knock of unbeaten 87 off 34 deliveries and helped MI chase down the massive target in a high-scoring last-ball thriller in Delhi.

With both sides in pretty healthy form, fans can expect another thrilling contest for the first day of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

CSK vs MI telecast and live-streaming

All the matches of the second leg of IPL 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Fans can also enjoy live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

CSK vs MI Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile or Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

