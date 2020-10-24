CSK vs MI IPl 2020: Chennai Super Kings Manage to Brutally Troll Royal Challengers Banglaore Despite Crushing Defeat to Mumbai Indians

CSK were closing in on an unwanted record RCB had held for the last two years -- that of the lowest score in IPL history -- 49 all out. RCB fans did have a jolly good time on social media trolling CSK's top-order collapse

When Chennai Super Kings crashed to 30/6 against Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were particularly interested in how things would pan out for Chennai. After all, CSK were closing in on an unwanted record RCB had held for the last two years -- that of the lowest score in IPL history -- 49 all out. RCB fans did have a jolly good time on social media trolling CSK's top-order collapse until Sum Surran arrived and with some late-order resistance not only took CSK past the 49-mark but helped them to a half-decent total of 114/9 in their 20 overs; much to the dismay of RCB fans.

And despite the poor batting performance, CSK social media team did manage to salvage something out of the situation and trolled back RCB fans with a savage tweet.

However, RCB fans shot back reminding everyone that even though their team was shot down for 49 against KKR in 2017, which remains the lowest-ever IPL score, RCB also are proud owners of the two highest totals in IPL history as well. In 2013, RCB, led by Chris Gayle had massacred the bowling attack on Pune Warriors India scoring 263/5 an then in in 2016, RCB notched up 248/3 against Gujarat Lions.

You should see highest score as well. It's with ur captain team pic.twitter.com/fUjEHjKbEv — Karuturi Praveen Chowdary (@praveenkumark2) October 23, 2020

The banter went on as replies to CSK's orginial tweet and it was witty and hilarious to say the least. Here's a compilation of the best of them:

PROCESS OF THALA -openers should give a grt start(just like sehwag & gambhir) -middle order will keep the momentum (virat,yuvi,raina) -then thala will cm nd unnecessarily drag the run chase to last over -thala if lucky will somehow make it in the last ovr nd take all the credit pic.twitter.com/c3vplHTMGh — Md Jawed Akhter (@akhtermdjawed92) October 24, 2020

Whistle poduda deyy pic.twitter.com/T6ezSvoR8Y — Sardaar Janasainik (@SardaarSainik) October 23, 2020

After hitting one boundary pic.twitter.com/IuySo9P1dz — Mostak Ahmed (@be_yuba) October 23, 2020

CSK Manage to Troll RCB Despite Curhsibg Defeat To MI