CSK vs MI IPL 2020: 'CSK Missing Kedar Jadhav' - Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media as Chennai Top-Order Crumble at Sharjah vs MI

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Latest News: It was always going to be tough ask for Chennai Super Kings to get the better of Mumbai Indians with the kind of form, or the lack of it, the have been enduring, but no one would have expected the implosion CSK's top-order had on Match 41 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. After being put in to bat, CSK with injection young stars, found themselves tottering at 3/3 by the second over and staring down the barrel at 30/6 by the seventh over with every single one of the recognised batsmen back in the pavilion. At one point it seemed CSK might end up with the lost-ever score in IPL history, but thanks to some late-order resistance led by Sam Curran, CSK were saved by the embarrassment.

But, for the first 30 minutes of the game, not only were the CSK fans on social media in disbelief with what had transpired, but everyone else also had the same emotion. While many vent their frustrations, there was -- in equal measure -- the now customary memes and trolls. Here's a compilation of the best of the lot:

CSK 's Batting Line up in this #CSKvMI Match pic.twitter.com/GLJiv6ori6 — tony allen (@joeys_chandler) October 23, 2020

CSK in the previous seasons vs CSK in this season..... #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/y68zrJmYVv — Rashi (@rashi_kakkar) October 23, 2020

Imran Tahir when he finally gets a game vs. him looking the total he’ll be defending#CSK#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/VnYFe4XFtc — Bheeshma Patel (@bheepatel) October 23, 2020

After watching CSK's performance in whole tournament ! CSK fan's right now 😐#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/ngFsJ0RUxI — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 23, 2020

#CSKvMI Sam Curran hits six to cross 49 score CSK players to Sam Curran pic.twitter.com/uLvSB8RKv8 — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) October 23, 2020

Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media as CSK crash to lowest-ever total