CSK vs MI IPL 2020: 'CSK Missing Kedar Jadhav' - Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media as Chennai Top-Order Crumble at Sharjah vs MI
CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Latest News: After being put in to bat, CSK with injection young stars, found themselves tottering at 3/3 by the second over and staring down the barrel at 30/6 by the seventh over with every single one of the recognised batsmen back in the pavilion
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Latest News: It was always going to be tough ask for Chennai Super Kings to get the better of Mumbai Indians with the kind of form, or the lack of it, the have been enduring, but no one would have expected the implosion CSK's top-order had on Match 41 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. After being put in to bat, CSK with injection young stars, found themselves tottering at 3/3 by the second over and staring down the barrel at 30/6 by the seventh over with every single one of the recognised batsmen back in the pavilion. At one point it seemed CSK might end up with the lost-ever score in IPL history, but thanks to some late-order resistance led by Sam Curran, CSK were saved by the embarrassment.
But, for the first 30 minutes of the game, not only were the CSK fans on social media in disbelief with what had transpired, but everyone else also had the same emotion. While many vent their frustrations, there was -- in equal measure -- the now customary memes and trolls. Here's a compilation of the best of the lot:
Csk missing kj #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/2p6KVDrEUX
— Pratik deshmukh (@true_rohit_fan) October 23, 2020
@prabhusaurabh91 @rsrikanth05 #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKvMI #CSK #IPLinUAE #IPLT20 pic.twitter.com/43ngHlEgBr
— shardul navare (@shardul_2) October 23, 2020
Suresh Raina right now. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/mvyHQXQNP8
— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) October 23, 2020
CSK 's Batting Line up in this #CSKvMI Match pic.twitter.com/GLJiv6ori6
— tony allen (@joeys_chandler) October 23, 2020
Every csk fan right now 🚶🚶🚶👎...
Csk :- 43/7 #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/3DXV6DuUg3
— Walter white😎 (@walterwhite121) October 23, 2020
RCB fans to CSK fans: pic.twitter.com/NVQ4r1nona
— Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) October 23, 2020
Wish 2020 had a fast forward button.#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JrBk9T8GLu
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020
CSK in the previous seasons vs CSK in this season..... #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/y68zrJmYVv
— Rashi (@rashi_kakkar) October 23, 2020
Today CSK*#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/vOefKB8S5C
— Wellu (@Wellutwt) October 23, 2020
Imran Tahir when he finally gets a game vs. him looking the total he’ll be defending#CSK#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/VnYFe4XFtc
— Bheeshma Patel (@bheepatel) October 23, 2020
CSK every CSK in
year. 2020. pic.twitter.com/EYNiKOnsfj
— SharmaJi Ka Ladka. (@TweetPranjul) October 23, 2020
KKR fans watching CSK's batting like:-#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/wha4aN6o3T
— BABA🚬 (@SRKian_Baba) October 23, 2020
Dhoni to Youngsters after todays performance : #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/eAZUSg97Wb
— Kunal C7🌵 (@speak_kc) October 23, 2020
They said El- Classico , and here it is. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/YFjrL1Za4p
— GS (@GokulGeeyes) October 23, 2020
After watching CSK's performance in whole tournament !
CSK fan's right now 😐#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/ngFsJ0RUxI
— Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 23, 2020
See full image pic.twitter.com/3huIXNccfn
— arey! PRINCE (@pita_shri) October 23, 2020
CSK batsmen coming to our academy....😎#CSKvMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/NE9Ok8nJEN
— Tuk Tuk Academy™ 🍥 (@tuktuk_academy) October 23, 2020
CSK this season - #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/qJFhakB2gQ
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) October 23, 2020
Sam Curran hits six to cross 49 score
CSK players to Sam Curran pic.twitter.com/uLvSB8RKv8
— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) October 23, 2020
Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media as CSK crash to lowest-ever total
