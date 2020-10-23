CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Match 41 - Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report - The 41st match of IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on October 23 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Match 41 - Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will be trying to move up on the points table so that they can make it to the next stage of the tournament. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are positioned at the bottom in the standings with just six points. CSK have played 10 games and out of which, they have emerged victorious in three. Things don’t seem to be going according to the plan for CSK and they may find it difficult to make it to the next stage. They received a setback when Dwayne Bravo got injured.

Chennai have failed to live up to the expectations in the tournament due to inconsistency. Barring a few players like Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, other players have not contributed much to the team’s performance in IPL 2020. The three time IPL winners outperformed defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first clash of this season by five wickets. It is to be seen if CSK can again get the better of MI in their upcoming game.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, have performed well and they are at the third place on the points table with 12 points. They have won six of the nine matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. Their team is balanced as Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav provide strength to the batting, while Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar trouble the opposition with their bowling.

The outcome of the upcoming game will depend on weather and pitch to an extent.

CSK vs MI weather report

Temperature at Sharjah is expected to be around 34 degree Celsius. Wind speed will be about 19 kmph and humidity will be around 37 per cent. There is no forecast of rain.

CSK vs MI pitch report

Although the ground at Sharjah is comparatively short, bowlers have received support from the pitch due to extra bounce. They get usual swing with the new ball. However, batsmen have also dominated at this pitch. The game is expected to be high scoring. Team batting first is expected to score between 170 and 180.

