CSK vs MI IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Retiring from IPL too? - Fans Speculate as Chennai Skipper Hands Jerseys to Pandya Brothers, Jos Buttler

CSL vs MI IPL 2020: After retiring from international cricket earlier this year, fans were looking forward to a big flourish from MS Dhoni in IPL 2020. However, that has not been the case and speculations are rife that this could very well be the last IPL season for him.

With Chennai Super Kings out of the IPL 2020 playoff race, it's a matter of mere formality for the outfit and skipper MS Dhoni to try and salvage whatever is left of the remainder of the season with three more matches in the league stages remaining. With an abject batting failure drawing curtains to CSK's campaign, it's time for the management to hit the reset button and with an aging squad, it sure is going to be a hard reset. But, what about 'Thala'? After retiring from international cricket earlier this year, fans were looking forward to a big flourish from Dhoni in IPL 2020. However, that has not been the case and speculations are rife that this could very well be the last IPL season for him.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

And with the wicketkeeper-batsman handing out jerseys to players, signs point to Dhoni hanging up his boots from all forms of cricket, or maybe just the IPL. Earlier in the week, England's Jos Buttler posed with an autographed jeresy of his idol after CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals and on Friday, Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- were photographed with Dhoni's No.7 CSK Jersey.

'Spark and Suresh Raina' - #SureshRaina Becomes Top Trend as Mumbai Blow Away Chennai Top-order at Sharjah

Here's how Twitter reacted to the photo:

Dhoni Bhai giving away his jerseys to everyone this season. Probably the last time we are going to see him on the field https://t.co/Xnwk0EN6pg — Santhosh Lakshmanan (@iamhappian) October 24, 2020

Dhoni Gives Away His “No. 7” Jersey; Hardik, Krunal, SKY Vie For It https://t.co/p8sCVYTp9M — Freeikigai (@harsh_saxen) October 24, 2020

Ila every match ki antha dhoni jersey tho photo pedtunte.. edho teda kottestondi... #RetirementPlanning https://t.co/IB7wFNmp4C — dilettante (@sreedhar_sv) October 23, 2020

CSK is continually loosing matches. But opponent players exchanging jerseys with Dhoni. Jersey of Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/kehP20Qk6y — S O M E N A T H (@somenathpaul_) October 23, 2020

Dhoni gifting off jerseys in every match .. — Mudit (@MuditHastir) October 23, 2020

The relationship between Pandya brothers and MS Dhoni is from heart. pic.twitter.com/jmbShEE4DI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2020

Ms Dhoni is the popular Cricketer Cricket has ever witnessed Nothing to add more .......#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/eg2zukiLKb — Msdian Pradip (@PradipMsd7) October 23, 2020

I am not fan of winning Dhoni, I am Fan of MS Dhoni Forever with you Mahi❤️ pic.twitter.com/7kCEWFiR4z — DhoniGifs ™ (@DhoniGifs) October 20, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar - Whatever happens, MS Dhoni is the greatest Indian captain ever. pic.twitter.com/MMjvF46l4V — ℳsd Kutty (@its_MsdKutty) October 23, 2020

Dhoni Retiring for IPL too? - Fans Speculate as Dhoni Hands Jerseys to Pandya Brothes, Jos Buttler