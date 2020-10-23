T20 CARNIVAL

CSK vs MI IPL 2020: 'Spark and Suresh Raina' - #SureshRaina Becomes Top Trend as Mumbai Blow Away Chennai Top-order at Sharjah

From 30/6 CSK limped to 114/9, and if ever they needed the experience of Suresh Raina, the league's second-highest run-getter, it was this game, and fans on social media did not forget to rub it in.

It was an ominous start for Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2020 losing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh before the start of the tournament. While Harbjahan decided not to travel to Dubai nor to the training camp prior to the team's departure to the UAE, Raina had to depart from UAE owing to personal reasons. With a depleted side, CSK never got going after their win over MI in the season opener on September 19. enduring their worst season so far. Just over a month later, CSK faced an uphill task in their reverse fixture, but a top-order collapse has made things even tougher for the league's most successful team. From 30/6 CSK limped to 114/9, and if ever they needed the experience of Suresh Raina, the league's second-highest run-getter, it was this game, and fans on social media did not forget to rub it in.

Here's what social media came up with:

