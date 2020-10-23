- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
CSK vs MI IPL 2020: 'Spark and Suresh Raina' - #SureshRaina Becomes Top Trend as Mumbai Blow Away Chennai Top-order at Sharjah
From 30/6 CSK limped to 114/9, and if ever they needed the experience of Suresh Raina, the league's second-highest run-getter, it was this game, and fans on social media did not forget to rub it in.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
It was an ominous start for Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2020 losing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh before the start of the tournament. While Harbjahan decided not to travel to Dubai nor to the training camp prior to the team's departure to the UAE, Raina had to depart from UAE owing to personal reasons. With a depleted side, CSK never got going after their win over MI in the season opener on September 19. enduring their worst season so far. Just over a month later, CSK faced an uphill task in their reverse fixture, but a top-order collapse has made things even tougher for the league's most successful team. From 30/6 CSK limped to 114/9, and if ever they needed the experience of Suresh Raina, the league's second-highest run-getter, it was this game, and fans on social media did not forget to rub it in.
'CSK Missing Kedar Jadhav' - Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media as Chennai Top-Order Crumble at Sharjah vs MI
Here's what social media came up with:
Suresh Raina right now. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/mvyHQXQNP8
— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) October 23, 2020
Condition Without Raina #CSKvMI • #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/CduKpXzQQ9
— Suresh Raina FC™ (@CultRaina) October 23, 2020
Suresh Raina would be happy today pic.twitter.com/FHp0Met6Jn
— αrѕαη ᶜˢᵏ (@BeingArslan_) October 23, 2020
Suresh raina enjoying the match in his balcony #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/Rbdxw3Rc8k
— Don (@TylerD91) October 23, 2020
Suresh Raina watching CSK's performance in today's match pic.twitter.com/sDNezqW99Z
— Mohd Hamid (@Mdhamid787) October 23, 2020
Cskians to Suresh Raina pic.twitter.com/bwu5sbBT7d
— Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) October 23, 2020
People blaming Suresh Raina for #CSK's poor performance .
Suresh Raina be like-#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/wPmDKZBCRT
— Vikash (@Vikash94127714) October 23, 2020
N Shrinivasan - Suresh Raina will realise what he's missing, absence won't impact CSK pic.twitter.com/GTVZMoDvOk
— Chinu Dahiya (@chinudahiya69) October 23, 2020
Suresh Raina to CSK pic.twitter.com/9x4xCaoWdA
— mthn (spy) (@Being_Humor) October 19, 2020
CSK Without Suresh Raina pic.twitter.com/tPNWQQ9Azi
— Subject Kantala Aa raha (@ifOnlyKewal) October 23, 2020
Suresh raina to csk batsman.#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/DsMAqwqch5
— Name cannot be blank (@Niraj210171) October 23, 2020
Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo right now #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/ba5M1gU7zS
— Indian Premier Lakhan (IPL) (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) October 23, 2020
#CSKvMI #MIvCSK#SureshRaina#Dhoni#Raina#iPhone12Pro
CSK batting lineup pic.twitter.com/2jeWtriWWY
— Pawan Shukla (@PawanSh10237254) October 23, 2020
#sureshraina #Raina #csk #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/59uFwbq9zz
— Bilal Thamin (@Bilal_Thamin) October 23, 2020
