CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: MS Dhoni And Co Aim to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff race and will look to end the tournament on a high with some more points adding to their name.

It has been a roller coaster ride for CSK this season as they have failed to get consistent results this season. However, in their last match, they outclassed Delhi Capitals and registered a massive 91-run win to improve their NRR. The fresh opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway has finally worked well for them as the duo has provided them good starts in the last three matches. The Yellow Army suffered a massive blow on Wednesday as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians are having a forgettable season so far as they have won just two matches out of 11. They are the only team who are out of the playoffs race. Captain Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat has been a big area of concern alongside the injury of Suryakumar Yadav. While Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best in the last match against KKR with his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL.

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The 59th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 12, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CS)K vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

