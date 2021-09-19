CSK vs MI Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 30: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Online And on TV in India

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will square off against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday in what will be the 30th match of the IPL 2021. The opening fixture of the second leg has been scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm (IST).

Three-time IPL champions Chennai were in good form during the India phase of the season, and they will look to extend it to the UAE leg as well. With five wins from their opening seven games, CSK are currently at the second spot in the IPL points table.

They are behind league leaders Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s opponent Mumbai had a mixed run in the India leg as they lost three matches out of their first seven matches.

However, the last time the two teams were up against each other, Mumbai defeated Chennai by four wickets and they will hope to do the same once again on Sunday night.

Ahead of the IPL match between Chennai and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians start?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played on Sunday, September 19, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

How do I watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable Line-up:

Chennai Super Kings predicted starting line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians predicted starting line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile or Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here