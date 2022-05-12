CSK vs MI Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Streaming for Today's IPL 2022 CSK vs MI match 59, May 11, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 IST

CSK vs MI Live Streaming for today’s IPL 2022 match 59 between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians on Thursday, May 11. While it is considered to be an iconic clash, this time it is just for academic interest. Five-time champions, Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the ongoing IPL 2022. They have notched just 4 points from the 11 matches played. On the other hand, Chennai showed some late resurgence under, Dhoni’s captaincy. But with just 8 points in 11 matches, the journey of the defending champions have also come to an end, barring some exceptional mathematical calculations.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

CSK will walk with an upper hand over Mumbai, as in their previous clash, earlier this season, the Men in Yellow defeated the Men in Blue by 3 wickets.

The riveting contest between Mumbai and Chennai is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians; here is the Live streaming details of the match:

What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The 59th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 12, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CS)K vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here