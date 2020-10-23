CSK vs MI, Match 41 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check CSK vs MI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

CSK vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2020 Today's Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians online |This is where it started and look where we are! The champion and the finalists of IPL 2019 – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – played the inaugural match of the IPL 2020. CSK posted a thumping victory over MI in a blockbuster match in which they chased a target of 163 with four balls to spare. What followed was not expected by anyone as CSK went on to lose seven out of the next nine games and currently lie at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, MI has been among the top teams in the tournament, winning six out of nine games played so far.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

On Friday, the two teams will meet again in yet another highly anticipated match. MI will certainly be looking to avenge their previous loss and show who the boss is. They have a firm foundation based on good results, a confident group of players who will be under lesser pressure and will play freely. MI have Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah among other stars. A win can take them to the top on the points table, so that is one more reason to fight for. But above everything else will be the desire to beat MS Dhoni’s team.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

For CSK, it is now a matter of survival and more than that saving their face. They have already lost so much that they are on the brink of being thrown out of the race for playoffs. But that certainly does not mean they will miss a chance to take one against rival MI. CSK will surely give its best to repeat the success of their last encounter, although it will be a much tougher ask this time around.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on October 23 (Friday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Also Read: Slow Nature of Wickets Allowing Me to Attack More - Rahul Chahar

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Liberation Of Mind Is Important But I Can't Force My Opinion On Others, Says Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur , Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah