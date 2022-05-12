CSK vs MI: Dhoni Fights Lone Battle But Chennai Super Kings Register Their 2nd Lowest Score in IPL History

Chennai Super Kings registered their second lowest-score IPL score on Thursday as Mumbai Indians pacer ran riot with the ball to bundle them out for 97. Australian pacer Daniel Sams had a dream start to the match as he dismissed Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in the first over and after that CSK wasn’t able to recover from that. The Yellow Army kept losing wickets at regular intervals as for a change Mumbai introduced Jasprit Bumrah early into the attack and he dismissed Robin Uthappa in the second over.

Sams then dismissed in-from Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over, after which the MS Dhoni-led side never recovered.

Captain Mahendra Singh fought a big battle on his own to take his team past 100 but he didn’t get enough support from the other end as CSK registered their second-lowest score in IPL. Dhoni hit 33-ball 36 not out with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Chennai Super Kings Lowest Scores

79 vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in 2013

97 vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in 2022

109 vs Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2008

109 vs Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in 2019

CSK’s woes were compounded with the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS) due to power cut at one of the floodlight towers at Wankhede Stadium after the start of their innings during which they lost three wickets, with two being LBW decisions.

Dwayne Bravo (12), who shared 39 runs with Dhoni for the seventh wicket, the best partnership in the CSK innings, was the second-best batter. But for the 15 extras Mumbai bowlers conceded, the CSK total would have been much lower.

In the end, Dhoni ran out of partners.

Conway, who played a match-winning knock of 87 in CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals, was struck on the pad off the second ball of the innings bowled by Sams. The umpire raised his finger though the ball hit him just below the knee-roll and looked to be going down the leg. There was no DRS, and Conway had to go for nought.

Two balls later, Moeen Ali (0) edged another Sams delivery for Hrithik Shooken to take a catch at short midwicket, as CSK were down two wickets for five runs in the opening over.

It was the turn of Bumrah to join the party as he dismissed Robin Uthappa (1) who could not ask for DRS review of the LBW decision.

CSK got a bit of relief after the 10-ball mayhem but Sams was not done yet as he removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) who edged behind the wicket to Ishan Kishan in the first ball of the fifth over. CSK were 32 for 5 after powerplay.

After Shivam Dubey was out in the seventh over, Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo slowed down the procession to the dressing room, as they took CSK to 72 for 6 at the end of 12th over.

But CSK were back to square one as Bravo, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana fell in the space of eight balls to be reduced to 87 for 9 at the end of 15 overs.

