CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 CSK vs PBKS, match 53, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, 1530 IST

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 53 between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings clash in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 7. CSK will still look to push for a top 2 finish and after their last over loss against Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni and team need to bounce back quickly for this match.

PBKS, on the other hand, does not have any realistic chance of making it to the playoffs and even if they end with 12 points, one of KKR or Punjab Kings will go through to the playoffs as they have a better run rate.

This season has not been at its best for the KL Rahul-led side. We have seen them failing to close out a number of key contests and they would hope to end their season on a high.

If CSK does win this match, they will have a great chance to finish in the top 2, which is a great position to be in the playoffs.

CSK vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match in India.

CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between CSK vs PBKS is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

CSK vs PBKS Match Details

The CSK vs PBKS match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, October 7, at 03:30 PM IST.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques,

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

