CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match, April 3, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 IST

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 11 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings: Yet to win a match in IPL 2022, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would go all out against Punjab Kings and resurrect their campaign when they clash for the 11th game of the season on April 3, Sunday, at the Brabourne Stadium Mumbai. While Chennai for the first time in their history have lost their first two matches, PBKS had a mixed performance so far having won their opener but losing the next.

Both the teams are led by newly crowned captains. While Ravindra Jadeja took over the reins from Chennai icon MS Dhoni, Punjab have named dashing opener Mayank Agrawal as the skipper. Punjab, who scored a 200+ score in their first game, will have their batting further bolstered with the arrival of Jonny Bairstow. The dashing English batsman has completed his quarantine and is likely to walk into the playing XI most likely at the expense of West Indian allrounder Odean Smith.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match.

CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs PBKS Match Details

The CSK vs PBKS match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 3, at 07:30 PM IST.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed opener has played some very good knocks against CSK which include an unbeaten 101.

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Expect the allrounder to come good both with the bat and ball in this match

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan (c) Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa,

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, (c) Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne.

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Jonny Bairstow/Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

