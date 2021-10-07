CSK vs PBKS Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know - Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in Match 53 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. CSK ensured their qualification to the playoffs before any other side, but they have since stumbled to back-to-back losses and this will play on their minds ahead of this clash. However, they need to dust off the reversals and look to bounce back in this match as a win here could well seal their ranking in top 2 in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are out of contention from the playoffs, but they would want to end their campaign on some sort of a positive note. There have been games that should have gone their way, but they found ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and KL Rahul would hope his side gives their best before the players await their fortune at the mega-auction next year.

“We need to see how we can handle pressure better. It’s happened to the best in the game. Tough one to swallow that you haven’t learnt from your previous mistakes,” Rahul said after his side lost their previous game to the Rajasthan Royals.

This game is far more significant for the Chennai Super Kings as they would want to get the winning momentum back ahead of the playoffs. Their bowling has sort of slipped in the last two matches and there are concerns in the middle order. MS Dhoni’s form with the bat continues to be a problem and they would hope they find answers to few questions in this clash.

As far as the head-to-head encounters are concerned, CSK have dominated Punjab. In 24 matches between both sides, CSK have won 15, while Punjab have won 9 games.

CSK vs PBKS previous game

In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 CSK beat PBKS by 6 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

CSK won by 6 wickets.

CSK won by 9 wickets

CSK won by 10 wickets

Punjab won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 22 runs

CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

