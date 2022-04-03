CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai in Desperate Search of Win Against Punjab Kings

Live now
Live Score CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After losing their first two games, Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai are in desperate search of a win in the tournament and their next challenge is against Punjab Kings who will also look to put their campaign back on track. CSK have not lived up to the Read More
Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL 2022 Match 11 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings had a mixed start to the decision as in their opening clash, they chased down the target of 206 with quite an ease. While in the following contest against KKR, they were restricted to 137 in 18.2 overs and eventually lost to Shreyas Iyer’s side.
The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball.
Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. There was a lot of dew, the ball was not sticking to the hands, will have to practice with the wet ball, Jadeja said after the loss to LSG.
The CSK bowling attack is also feeling the absence of pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne and death-over specialist Chris Jordan.
They were forced to bowl all-rounder Shivam Dube in the penultimate over against Lucknow, which cost them 25 runs and took the match away from them.
With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease.
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan are also known to tonk the ball and will need to play the finisher’s role on a more consistent basis.
Punjab, who added Kagiso Rabada to their attack, came up short against Andre Russell. They would quickly need to regroup and forget the hammering and bowl in the right areas.
The role of the two spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar becomes crucial and could be a factor in deciding the outcome of the game.
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny
