CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 53: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings are on a two-match losing streak and they would want to pull their socks up when they take on Punjab Kings in match 53 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. They are still at the number 2 position, but with RCB sneaking up from behind, they need to win this match to be far-better placed as far as qualifying for the playoffs are concerned.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are out of the contention for the playoffs and this season has not been entirely memorable for them. However, they have had their moments in the league and were not able to close out games, but would want to finish this league on a high and this match against the Chennai Super Kings is their chance to bow out with pride.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be played on Thursday, October 07 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab King?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Probable Line-up:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

