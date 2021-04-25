- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Full Players List For Today's IPL 2021, Match 19 Wankhede Stadium April 25 3:30 PM IST
Check here CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's IPL 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 12:17 PM IST
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 19 between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL 2021: The 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see a top of the table clash when unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. RCB are in the midst of their best ever start an IPL season winning all their four matches so far to occupy the top spot. On the other hand, CSK lost their season opener before bouncing back to complete a hat-trick of wins and are currently second in the points table.
Check here CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's IPL 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 19 of Indian Premier League
CSK vs RCB Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs RCB Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, April 25 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
AB de Villiers (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj
CSK vs RCB Probable XIs
Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthapa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur
CSK vs RCB Full Squads IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams
