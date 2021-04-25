- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19 Prediction at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Check the live score and match updates of CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19 on News18 Sports. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The top two teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) table – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – will take on each other in the 19th match of the season at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Virat Kohli-led RCB registered a thumping ten-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match. Chennai are coming into the match after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs.
While RCB are unbeaten in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, Chennai are on a three-match winning streak. And both the teams would look to continue their winning juggernaut, when they face each other on Sunday.
The IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.
CSK vs RCB Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 28-33 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 66 per cent.
CSK vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
The match between Chennai and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs RCB Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch is a batting paradise. The match between Chennai and Bangalore would be a high scoring affair.
CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – CSK 17 | RCB 9 | N/R 1)
Chennai and Bangalore have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK taking 17 games while RCB have emerged victorious on nine occasions, one game had no result.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK won by eight wickets
RCB won by 37 runs
RCB won by 1 run
CSK won by seven wickets
CSK won by six wickets
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: AB de Villiers
Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar
Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers
Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis
All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curren
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, M Siraj, Harshal Patel
CSK vs RCB Probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
