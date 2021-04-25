CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 19 Prediction at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The top two teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) table – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – will take on each other in the 19th match of the season at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Virat Kohli-led RCB registered a thumping ten-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match. Chennai are coming into the match after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs.

While RCB are unbeaten in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, Chennai are on a three-match winning streak. And both the teams would look to continue their winning juggernaut, when they face each other on Sunday.

The IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

CSK vs RCB Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 28-33 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 66 per cent.

CSK vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Chennai and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch is a batting paradise. The match between Chennai and Bangalore would be a high scoring affair.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – CSK 17 | RCB 9 | N/R 1)

Chennai and Bangalore have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK taking 17 games while RCB have emerged victorious on nine occasions, one game had no result.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK won by eight wickets

RCB won by 37 runs

RCB won by 1 run

CSK won by seven wickets

CSK won by six wickets

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-Captain: Deepak Chahar

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curren

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, M Siraj, Harshal Patel

CSK vs RCB Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here