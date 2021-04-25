CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bat; Dhoni And Kohli Make Couple of Changes Each

15:28 (IST)
So out walk the two umpires. Virat Kohli leads the team huddle. And here are the two Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.
CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB Team Changes: Like CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore have alsp made a couple of changes. Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed have been benched. In their place, Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini have been included.
CSK Team Changes: Moeen Ali is unfit and therefore sits out. Lungi Ngidi is out as well. In their place, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir have been included in CSK playing 11.
CSK vs RCB Toss Live Report: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium.
Wankhede Pitch Report: Well, the news from the centre is that the pitch isn't going to be much friendly to the batters. In fact, the spinners may prove effective, especially in the first innings. So, not a high-scoring clash?
RCB Eye Another Record: No team in IPL has been able to win its first five matches of the season since 2015. Should RCB beat CSK today, they will become the first to do so in six years. Will CSK stop them from achieving the feat?
CSK vs RCB Head to Head: So how have these teams performed against each other over the years? The teams have clashed 26 times so far and CSK dominate with 16 wins while RCB have won nine times. One match has produced no result.
How RCB have started IPL 2021? Virat Kohli's men are in the midst of their best ever start to a season. They have been on a winning streak of four matches and are the only unbeaten team of the league this year now. In their first match, RCB got the better of defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets and then edged past Sunrisers Hyderabad for their second straight win. Then they won their third successive match beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs before crushing Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets.
How have CSK fared so far? Chennai Super Kings started the season with a seven-wicket defeat to last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Jolted by the thrashing, MS Dhoni and his men regrouped and first defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets and carried the winning momentum against Rajasthan Royals before completing a hat-trick of wins against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring clash. Now, CSK are second in the points table
Hello everyone! And a warm welcome to Sunday's IPL double-header. In the first match of the day, we will see two giants of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - lock horns as they lead their respective franchises in IPL 2021. RCB are yet to be beaten this season. Will Dhoni's Kings stop their winning march? Or will Royals continue their winning streak? Expect a thriller.
CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided Chennai will bat first in Mumbai. They have made two changes – one forced with Moeen Ali unfit and Dwayne Bravo coming in. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also made the way for spinner Imran Tahir. On the other hand, RCB have also made two changes bringing in Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini in place of Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed.
MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is always an enticing prospect. However, this time around, it’s more than the two personalities clashing. Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have emerged as the most consistent sides of the season so far. RCB are unbeaten while CSK have won their last three matches.
CSK vs RCB IPL Match Preview
Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB have won all their four matches so far and sit on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, have hit back after losing their opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue their winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK are riding high with three good results of their own.
Kohli and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling the other day and will look to lay a strong foundation again for RCB against a varied CSK bowling attack.
RCB, who have more often not under-performed amid high expectations, started well this season. And, Kohli will be aware of the importance of maintaining the intensity in a long league.
Chennai Super Kings: RCB will face a formidable CSK who bat deep and the importance of early wickets can’t be emphasised enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged from three failures with an impressive knock against Kolkata Knight Riders and forms a strong opening partnership with Faf du Plessis.
A good start will help their cause and with an in-form Moeen Ali pencilled in at No.3 and Suresh Raina to follow, CSK has the firepower to strike late as well.
Skipper Dhoni is yet to hit his straps but coach Stephen Fleming believes he would get better with every outing. While Chahar has been in the thick of things at the start, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have also struck crucial blows.
