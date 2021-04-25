CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bat; Dhoni And Kohli Make Couple of Changes Each

CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided Chennai will bat first in Mumbai. They have made two changes – one forced with Moeen Ali unfit and Dwayne Bravo coming in. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also made the way for spinner Imran Tahir. On the other hand, RCB have also made two changes bringing in Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini in place of Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed.

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is always an enticing prospect. However, this time around, it’s more than the two personalities clashing. Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have emerged as the most consistent sides of the season so far. RCB are unbeaten while CSK have won their last three matches.

CSK vs RCB IPL Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB have won all their four matches so far and sit on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, have hit back after losing their opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue their winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK are riding high with three good results of their own.

Kohli and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling the other day and will look to lay a strong foundation again for RCB against a varied CSK bowling attack.

RCB, who have more often not under-performed amid high expectations, started well this season. And, Kohli will be aware of the importance of maintaining the intensity in a long league.

Chennai Super Kings: RCB will face a formidable CSK who bat deep and the importance of early wickets can’t be emphasised enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged from three failures with an impressive knock against Kolkata Knight Riders and forms a strong opening partnership with Faf du Plessis.

A good start will help their cause and with an in-form Moeen Ali pencilled in at No.3 and Suresh Raina to follow, CSK has the firepower to strike late as well.

Skipper Dhoni is yet to hit his straps but coach Stephen Fleming believes he would get better with every outing. While Chahar has been in the thick of things at the start, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have also struck crucial blows.

