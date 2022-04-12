Live Score CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Latest Updates: All Eyes on Faf du Plessis as Chennai Super Kings Clash Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Live now
CSK vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. In the clash of heavyweights, all eyes will be on Faf du Plessis who spent glorious years at Chennai but is now leading their rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two teams have very big fanbases and the Yellow Army supporters were not pleased with their Read More
“Without doubt, I am still really confident with the team, and the guys are working hard. I don’t think we are too far away hopefully (from the win), and as you say we can get hopefully one win on the board, then hopefully things can sort of grow from there,” Hussey told CSK TV on Tuesday.
“I think things will get better if Dhoni is back as a captain. This is the team that they have and they will need to find combinations that work for them,” RP Singh told Cricbuzz.
Partly cloudy weather conditions are forecasted during the game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The temperature on April 12, Tuesday will range from 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees celsius. No rain interruption is expected as the precipitation chances are just 10 percent. Humidity and wind speed can be around 54 percent and 24 km/h.
Chennai Super Kings enjoy clear domination over Royal Challengers Bangalore when it comes to head-to-head records. The two teams have clashed against each other 29 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of 29 matches, CSK scored the win in 19 games while the rest of nine matches saw RCB emerging as a winner.
Chennai Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
On the other hand, rejuvenated RCB have played some collective cricket so far this season which has been reflected in their results. They have won three out of four matches this season and look like a well-balanced unit with batting and bowling finally complimenting each other.
The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a miserable season so far, will need to step up and deliver and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.
Apart from veteran Dwayne Bravo, CSK bowlers have been way off the mark. They need to get the bowling combination right having tried many options.
Another key weak-link is Mukesh Choudhary, who has been leaking runs. Unless CSK find the right combination, RCB would be expected to run away with the game.
A buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much needed runs.
Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top-three too are in good form.
Dinesh Karthik is the firing finisher for RCB and engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed has also impressed with his batting so far.
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.
