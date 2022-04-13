CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni’s Tactical Acumen to the Fore Once Again as He Traps Virat Kohli; Watch Video

There is no doubting MS Dhoni’s tactical acumen. Also, there is no doubting fact that even though Mahi might no longer be the Chennai super Kings skipper, he will still have a massive role to play in terms of guiding the new skipper Ravindra Jadeja. After four straight losses, Jadeja finally got an all-important W to his name last night as CSK beat RCB by 23 runs. Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana earned the well-deserved plaudits to help their team win the match and, Dhoni’s contribution on the field, however minute it may be, cannot go unnoticed.

After CSK had posted 216, it was imperative for RCB to get off to a quick start. However, things went awry for the Faf du Plessis’ led side early in the chase when they lost their top-three inside the Powerplay overs. The biggest scalp of them all was the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli who went for just 1 off 3 balls, caught in the deep by Dube off the young Mukesh Choudhary. But what made this wicket all the more special for CSK was the fact that it was a trap laid out for Kohli by none other than MS Dhoni.

In a video now being widely circulated on social media, the host broadcasters’’ Hindi commentary team can be seen analysing Kohli’s wicket and they observe that the very moment Kohli comes on to take strike against Choudhary, Dhoni signals to Dube, was at deep fine leg to move across to deep square leg. Kohli has a habit of hitting anything down the legside towards deep square with a ferocious whip of his bat, with the writs coming into play, just ide of fine leg.

But, having played with and against Kohli for the most part of his career, Dhoni knew exactly what Kohli would try if Choudhary strayed down the leg and positioned Dube at the exact position. And on cue, Kohli got his whip out when Choudhary got one to nip back in from middle at a good length and Kohki pounced on it to it. On Kohli’s part he could have kept the ball down but he hit it uppishly, maybe still thinking that Dube is at deep fine. But Dube knew the ball was coming to him and he took a couple of steps in and held on to a good catch.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF HERE:

Just MSD things ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OE301K298Q— Vedant Sharma (@VedantSharma_) April 12, 2022

CSK notch up first win

From 42/3, RCB were revived by the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell, (26 off 11), Shahbaz Ahmed (41 off 27) and Suyash Prabhudesai (34 off 14) adding crucial runs and Dinesh Karthik’s blistering 14- off 34 keep RCB in the hunt till the very end. But CSK, trumped on the back of Theekshana’s incisive spell of 4/33 and Jadeja’s 3/39 to claim their first victory in five games.

Earlier, after stuttering batting first at 36/2 in the 7th over, Uthappa turned back the clock and along with Dube, who is having a stellar IPL so far, took the game by the scruff of its neck and put on a mind-bending 165-run stand for the third wicket in just 12.1 overs, helps CSK to 216/4. RCB managed 93/9. Uthappa made 88 off 50, while Dube remained unbeaten on 95 off 46.

