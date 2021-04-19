CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Watch Live Streaming of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Today's IPL 2021 Match Online on Disney +Hotstar

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Match 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have played two matches in the tournament so far having won one and losing the other.

Dhoni’s CSK lost their opening game against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC). Batting first, CSK put up a respectable total of 188. However, DC’s top order bamboozled the CSK bowling line up achieving the target in 18.4 overs. In their second game, Deepak Chahar’s opening spell rattled the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting order as the KL Rahul’s side was restricted to 106, which the CSK achieved in 15.4 overs.

On the other hand, RR came very close to chasing down a mammoth target of 222 riding on an impressive century from skipper Sanju Samson (119 off 63). However, the side fell short by 4 runs in the last ball of the match. They, however, made amends in the second game against DC as Chris Morris’ heroics ensured he snatched the game from Delhi’s grabs.

RR vs PBKS Live Blog, IPL 2021, Match 12

Who will get the upper hand in the opening clash – Dhoni’s CSK or Samson’s RR? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL RR vs PBKS live match streaming details online.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on Monday, April 19.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match will begin at 7.30 PM, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jayadev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

