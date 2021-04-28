​CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's IPL 2021, Match 23 in Delhi April 28 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 23 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. Both sides have had contrasting runs so far this season. While CSK sit atop the IPL 2021 standings with eight points from five matches, SRH slipped to the bottom with only one victory in five outings.

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between CSK vs SRH, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs SRH Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs SRH Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Suresh Raina

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad,Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan

CSK vs SRH Probable XIs

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav or Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

