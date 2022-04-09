CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022, April 9, Mumbai, 03:30 pm IST

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 17 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Former champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad are set to battle it out on Saturday during the first IPL 2022 contest of the day. The four-time champions, Chennai, have had a 0-3 start in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Chennai have failed in creating a big partnership at the top of the order following the departure of Faf du Plessis. Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling while Moeen Ali is yet to make his mark in the tournament. However, the good news is that MS Dhoni and Shivam Sube have found their form.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

SunRisers Hyderabad have also had a losing start to the tournament as they were beaten in their first two games by Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. The biggest concern SRH have at the moment is the form of their opener Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson, who have the poorest strike rate in the tournament (75) at the moment. SRH bowlers are also not able to find their rhythm thus far.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs SRH Match Details

The CSK vs SRH match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 9, at 03:30 pm IST.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, W Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Chris Jordan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here