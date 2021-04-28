CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), high flyers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Considered as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, SRH have done too little this year to live up to that standard. They have sunk to the bottom of standings with one win in five games. On the contrary, CSK, after a disastrous run in the previous edition of the IPL, are on a roll this season. CSK have won four on the trot to move to the top spot in the standings after five matches. CSK will be keen to continue their winning momentum in Delhi after recording four wins in Mumbai.

The IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs SRH Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 30-31 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in the national capital. There is 0 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 16 per cent.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

The track at Delhi favours the batsmen, however it also offers good support to bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce early on, while spinners will get some help in the middle overs, which could keep batsmen on their toes. With dew likely to play a key role in the second innings, toss will be crucial as both teams will prefer to chase upon winning it.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (13 matches – CSK 9 | SRH 4)

The two sides have met 13 times in the IPL, with CSK have won 9, while SRH have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK won by 20 runs

SRH won by 7 runs

CSK won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 8 wickets

CSK vs SRH Fantasy Tips

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Suresh Raina

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan

CSK vs SRH Probable XIs

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav or Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

