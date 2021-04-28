- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Check live score and match updates of CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23 on News18 Sports. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), high flyers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Considered as one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, SRH have done too little this year to live up to that standard. They have sunk to the bottom of standings with one win in five games. On the contrary, CSK, after a disastrous run in the previous edition of the IPL, are on a roll this season. CSK have won four on the trot to move to the top spot in the standings after five matches. CSK will be keen to continue their winning momentum in Delhi after recording four wins in Mumbai.
The IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK vs SRH Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 30-31 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in the national capital. There is 0 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 16 per cent.
CSK vs SRH 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs SRH Pitch Report
The track at Delhi favours the batsmen, however it also offers good support to bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce early on, while spinners will get some help in the middle overs, which could keep batsmen on their toes. With dew likely to play a key role in the second innings, toss will be crucial as both teams will prefer to chase upon winning it.
CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (13 matches – CSK 9 | SRH 4)
The two sides have met 13 times in the IPL, with CSK have won 9, while SRH have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK won by 20 runs
SRH won by 7 runs
CSK won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 6 wickets
CSK won by 8 wickets
CSK vs SRH Fantasy Tips
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Suresh Raina
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Suresh Raina, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan
CSK vs SRH Probable XIs
Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav or Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule