CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: No. 8 Takes on No. 7 With Aim to Move Up

Highlights

11:43 (IST)

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

11:35 (IST)

IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Head to Head Records

It is time for match no. 14 in the IPL 2020 and it is the bottom placed Chennai Super Kings, who will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, in this all important clash. Let’s take a look at their head-to-head…

www.news18.com

11:32 (IST)

So the good news for CSK today is that Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit. While the former is a direct entry into the 11, the same can't be said about Bravo. Their spinners have been in poor form, which means they might need Imran Tahir. But Dhoni loves having Bravo for death overs, so we could see him too. It will be very interesting to see which 4 foreigners CSK go with.

11:15 (IST)

SRH, meanwhile, lost their first two games before winning against Delhi Capitals. Their middle order issues came to the fore in their defeats - their batting beyond David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and Manish Pandey to an extend - looked thin. They got in Kane Williamson against DC and the result followed. Rashid Khan struck form too, which means SRH now look a much better side than they did at the start of the tournament.

11:14 (IST)

A recap of CSK's campaign first. It has been in trouble right from the start. Firstly, 13 members of the touring party tested positive. Even as they recovered, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons. They got off to a winning start against Mumbai Indians but the star of that match, Ambati Rayudu, got injured. They then lost to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, showing little intent with the bat while chasing. They've got plenty of problems to fix - with the ball, bat and team composition.

11:10 (IST)

Welcome to the daily IPL blog. We bring you all the updates from the tournament as and when they come, through the day. A quick recap of yesterday's match first - Mumbai Indians thrashed Kings XI Punjab in a one-sided encounter. Tonight, it will be Chennai Super Kings who take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have struggled, having won only one of their three matches. CSK are 8th in the table while SRH are 7th.

Preview

It will be the clash of the two bottom-placed outfits in Dubai on the 2nd of October in IPL 2020, as seventh in the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are languishing at number 8.

Both SRH and CSK have lost two of the three matches they have played in the tournament thus far. And both have a common problem – their struggling batting units.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK need their openers – Murali Vijay and Shane Watson – to fire collectively at the top. The latter has just managed 32 runs from 3 matches while the Australian has scored 51 at a below-par strike rate of 121.42.

Faf du Plessis has been the pivot around which the CSK batting has revolved. He has made significant contributions in all the 3 matches and has an aggregate of 173 so far.

MS Dhoni again needs to revisit his position in the batting order. He must push himself to number 5. The CSK skipper also has to place a strategy when chasing – to leave it to the end and then not try to win as the rate becomes almost impossible to achieve – is not good enough.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a bit expensive with the ball going at 10.5 per over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH would be happy with the return of their playmaker in the middle order – Kane Williamson. The New Zealand star made an immediate contribution on his return with a 26-ball 41 in the win against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

But SRH need their star batsman and captain, David Warner to fire at the top. He gave glimpses of his prowess in Abu Dhabi but has only accumulated 87 runs so far in three matches at a strike rate of 126.08.

Rashid Khan continues to be the go-to man with the ball. He has an excellent economy rate of just 5.83 in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar has also been restrictive but not quite looked threatening to pick wickets.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 14

WHEN: October 2, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (Captain and wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

