CSK wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Krishnappa Gowtham after he tested positive for coronavirus

After Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Yuzvendra Chahal have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both Gowtham and Chahal were asked to self-quarantine after coming in close contact with Krunal. The duo was also ruled out from the second and third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 scare. The news that COVID-19 had hit Indian camps in Sri Lanka was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, July 27, after Krunal contract the coronavirus.

Both Gowtham and Chahal had earlier tested along with the other close contacts of the Mumbai Indian (MI) all-rounder. However, they tested positive in the second COVID-19 test and have been again put in quarantine. The duo will again take the COVID-19 test after completing their mandatory quarantine before returning home.

And, on Friday, Gowtham’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also wished its all-rounder for a speedy recovery.

“Sending all the love and support for a speedy recovery. Our King will get back stronger," the three-time IPL champions wrote on Twitter.

Sending all the 💛 and support for a speedy recovery.Our KinG will get back stronger. pic.twitter.com/jQC9DmlRIQ— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 30, 2021

Responding to CSK’s post, Gowtham’s former IPL franchise, Punjab Kings (PBKS), also extended their greeting to the Karnataka batsman.

Get well soon, Gowtham 🤗— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 30, 2021

India’s tour of Sri Lanka was Gowtham’s maiden tour with the national team. He made his ODI debut for India in the third match one-dayer match of the series.

However, he did not make his debut in the shortest format of the game as he was not named in India’s playing XI for the T20I tournament and was ruled out from the rest of the games.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka team also ended their losing streak as they defeated a depleted India side 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

