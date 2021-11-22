‘CSK’s Next Finisher?’: Fans React as Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan's Match-winning Six Against K'nataka in SMAT Final

Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan once again grabbed the attention on Monday with his match-winning six in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With 16 runs required off the last over, the 26-year-old kept his cool under pressure to clobber the final delivery over deep-square leg to take Tamil Nadu to 153 for 6 and seal a famous win.

Shahrukh remained not out on 33 while R Sai Kishore was unbeaten on 6 at the end of the innings. Tamil Nadu thus avenged their heart-breaking one-run loss to Karnataka in the 2019 final.

While the cricket fraternity congratulated Tamil Nadu on their second consecutive title win, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter and shared a picture in which captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be seen watching Shahrukh’s final ball six.

“Fini SEE ing off in sty7e!’: The CSK wrote on Twitter.

As soon as the photo was shared, fans began speculating that CSK and its think tank are doing their homework for the IPL 2022 players’ auction. Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier, Karnataka rode on some aggressive batting by Abhinav Manohar (46), Praveen Dubey (33) and J Suchith (18) to post 151 for 7. They recovered on time after their batters were stifled by some good work by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (3/12) and other Tamil Nadu bowlers.

In their run chase, Tamil Nadu appeared to stutter after a bright start by opener C Hari Nishaanth (23) before he was run out. N Jagadeesan, the other opener, struggled to force the pace, making 41 from 46 balls as did skipper Vijay Shankar (18).

Tamil Nadu needed 30 runs from the last two overs and Khan kept their hopes alive with a massive six off Vidyadhar Patil’s final delivery of the 19th over. In the final over, Sai Kishore hit a boundary off the first ball to ease the nerves. But the next four deliveries yielded seven runs, including two wides.

