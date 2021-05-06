CSK's Resurgence in IPL 2021 Proves Last Year Was a Blip, Says Scott Styris

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to a disastrous outing in IPL 2020 as they finished at the second-last spot on the points table. This was the first time in the history of the tournament when the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Entering the 14th edition of the T20 Extravaganza, the franchise managed to bury the demons of the past as they scripted a memorable comeback in IPL 2021.

The Super Kings were reeling at the second position in the point table of the now-suspended Indian Premier League. They ended up on the winning side in five fixtures out of seven played and were deemed as the favorites for winning the elite title. The performance delivered by CSK surprised many fans and cricket analysts including New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris.

Speaking on Star Sports, Styris admitted that he was surprised to see CSK perform well in IPL 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that he was not at all expecting the franchise to bounce back stronger after the setback in the previous edition. Meanwhile, Styris credited the Super Kings saying that they are a smart franchise.

“The resurgence of CSK after last year proved that it was just a blip. I did not have a lot of confidence in them, to be perfectly honest. But they are an intelligent franchise and they made some smart decisions,” said Styris.

Further in the interaction, the New Zealand veteran hailed the Yellow Army for promoting Moeen Ali up the batting order to bat at number three. For years, swashbuckling batsmanSuresh Raina performed the job of a perfect number three batsman for CSK but heading into IPL 2021, the franchises decided to give Moeen the responsibility. The English all-rounder repaid the trust shown by the franchise as in six matches, he scored a stunning 206 runs.

