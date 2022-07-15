CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction For Andhra Premier League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, July 15, 6:30 PM IST

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers: Coastal Riders will have a go at Bezawada Tigers in the first qualifier match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Coastal Riders were the top team during the league round of the T20 league. They ended up in first place in the points table with three wins and two losses. Riders have good chances of making it to the next round as they are on a three-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, Bezawada Tigers finished second with two victories and one loss from five league matches. Tigers lost their last league match to Coastal Riders only by seven runs. On the back of a 63-run knock by Maddila Vardhan, the Riders scored 181 runs in their 20 overs. Bezawada Tigers came really close to the target but a collapse of the lower middle order batting line-up resulted in their loss.

Ahead of the match between the Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

CSR vs BZW Telecast

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers game will not be telecast in India

CSR vs BZW Live Streaming

The CSR vs BZW fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CSR vs BZW Match Details

Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers will play against each other at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 06:30 PM IST on July 15, Friday.

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy

Vice-Captain: Pinninti Tapaswi

Suggested Playing XI for CSR vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy

Batters: Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Sirla Srinivas

All-rounders: Ricky Bhui, Pinninti Tapaswi, Munish Verma

Bowlers: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, KP Sai Rahul

CSR vs BZW Probable XIs

Coastal Riders: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), B Munish Varma, Maddila Vardhan, Sirla Srinivas, S Zaheer Abbas, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Pinninti Tapaswi

Bezawada Tigers: Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), Pyla Avinash, Jagdish Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Saiteja, Ricky Bhui (c), Manish Golamaru

