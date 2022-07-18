CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Andhra Premier League 2022 match, July 18, 6:30 PM IST

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers: The 2022 edition of the Andhra Premier League 2022 will conclude with the final showdown between Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers. The two teams ruled the points table throughout the league round and are expected to fight tooth and nail on Monday to clinch the trophy.

Coastal Riders finished at the top of the points table with three wins and two losses. They got a direct entry in the final as their first qualifier game against Bezawada Tigers was washed out due to rain. Sirla Srinivas and Munish Verma are the players to watch out for from the Riders team.

In case of Bezawada Tigers, they ended up in second place with two wins and losses each. Tigers were scheduled to play against Rayalaseema Kings in the second qualifier but the match was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

Ahead of the match between the Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

CSR vs BZW Telecast

Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers game will not be telecast in India.

CSR vs BZW Live Streaming

The CSR vs BZW fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CSR vs BZW Match Details

Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST on July 18, Monday.

CSR vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Bandaru Ayyappa

Vice-Captain – Manish Golamaru

Suggested Playing XI for CSR vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mitta Lekhaz Reddy

Batters: Pyla Avinash, Maheep Kumar, Sirla Srinivas

All-rounders: Ricky Bhui, Pinninti Tapaswi, Munish Verma, Manish Golamaru

Bowlers: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Bandaru Ayyappa, KP Sai Rahul



CSR vs BZW Probable XIs:

Coastal Riders: Cheepurapalli Stephen, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), B Munish Varma, Maddila Vardhan, Sirla Srinivas, S Zaheer Abbas, Siraparapu Ashish, Harishankar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy (wk), Pinninti Tapaswi

Bezawada Tigers: Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), Pyla Avinash, Jagdish Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Saiteja, Ricky Bhui (c), Manish Golamaru

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here