CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Other Test match, July 20, 03:30 pm IST

India is all set to square off against County Select XI in a three-day practice match. The game will run from July 20 to July 22 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The warm-up match is important for India as it will help them in preparing for the five-match Test series against England starting from August 4.

Team India will be forced to make some changes in their Test squad for the practice game. Rishabh Pant is down with Covid-19 while Wriddhiman Saha is under isolation. Thus, KL Rahul is likely to don the gloves for the Indian side. Mohammed Siraj is also expected to replace Ishant Sharma as the veteran suffered an injury during WTC Final against New Zealand.

Coming to the England side, the youngsters will have a golden opportunity to impress the selectors by delivering decent performances.

Ahead of the match between County Select XI and India; here is everything you need to know:

CSXI vs IND Telecast

County Select XI vs India match will not be broadcasted in India.

CSXI vs IND Live Streaming

The match between CSXI vs IND is available to be streamed live on the Durham Cricket Youtube Channel.

CSXI vs IND Match Details

The three-day warm-up match between County Select XI and India is scheduled to be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street from July 20 at 03:30 pm IST.

CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain- Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for CSXI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: James Bracey

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed

All-rounders: Will Rhodes, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Mohammed Siraj

CSXI vs IND Probable XIs:

County Select XI: James Bracey, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Zak Chappell, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Rob Yates, Liam Patterson-White, Rehan Ahmed

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

