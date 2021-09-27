CT vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 27, 01:15 PM IST

CT vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Chitwan Tigers and Bhairahawa Gladiators: Chitwan Tigers will kickstart the 2021 edition of the Everest Premier League with an encounter against Bhairahawa Gladiators. The two teams will have a face-off at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 27, Monday at 01:15 PM IST.

Chitwan Tigers will take a lot of confidence from their last win in the competition against Biratnagar Warriors. Tigers won a last-over thriller by just two wickets to get off to a stunning start in the EPL 2021. Batting first in the game, the Warriors posted 151 runs in their 20 overs.Chasing the score, the Tigers faced hiccups early in the match. However, a comprehensive knock of 43 runs by Rajesh Paulmi steered the team to victory.

Bhairahawa Gladiators, on the other hand, were up against Pokhara Gladiators in their first match of the competition. However, the match was washed out due to rain. Gladiators will now be looking forward to their victory against Chitwan Tigers to script their first win in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Chitwan Tigers and Bhairahawa Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

CT vs BG Telecast

The Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators match will not be broadcasted in India.

CT vs BG Live Streaming

The match between Chitwan Tigers and Bhairahawa Gladiators will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

CT vs BG Match Details

The fifth match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Chitwan Tigers and Bhairahawa Gladiators at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 27, Monday at 01:15 PM IST.

CT vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for CT vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar, Rajesh Pulami

All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Aarif Sheikh

Bowlers: Dhammika Prasad, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh-Airee

CT vs BG Probable XIs:

Chitwan Tigers: Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Sompal Kami (c), Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Singh-Airee

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Pradeep Airee, Dhammika Prasad, Upul Tharanga (wk), Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla

