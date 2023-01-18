CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the SA20 2023 match, January 18, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, 05:00 PM IST

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape: MI Cape Town will battle it out against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Newlands Cricket Ground in the 12th match of the South Africa T20 League. Cape Town started their campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Paarl Royals in the first game. Since then, their performances have blown hot and cold.

Despite the inconsistency, they sit on top of the SA T20 league table with nine points from four games. They are level on points with Paarl, but a superior run rate sees them in pole position at the moment.

Contrastingly, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are bottom of the table with a meager four points from three games. They have managed only one victory this campaign. That being said, their last game resulted in a victory against MI Cape Town.

Aiden Markham scored a brilliant half-century and plucked up two wickets for the Sunrisers, earning the player of the match award. In spite of both teams being at opposite ends of the table, this should prove to be an interesting fixture

Ahead of the match between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is everything you need to know.

CT vs EAC Telecast

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

CT vs EAC Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

CT vs EAC Match Details

CT vs EAC match will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, at 05:00 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday.

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain - George Linde

Suggested Playing XI for CT vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: George Linde, Marco Jansen, Odean Smith,

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Olly Stone, Sisanda Magala

CT vs EAC Probable XIs:

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone

Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman

