CTB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Men’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Match 5, December 10, 11:10 AM IST

CTB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 match between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags: Canterbury Kings and Central Stags will lock horns in the fifth match of Men’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 encounter on Friday, December 10, at the Hagley Oval.

Canterbury got off to a dismal start to the season, as they lost the opening fixture to title holders Wellington Firebirds by 24 runs. The team is currently at the fifth spot and will look to grab first points of the tournament in this match. On the contrary, three-time winners Central Districts have gone two wins in opening fixtures, they defeated Otago and Wellington by five wickets and 14 runs, respectively. The team lost in the elimination final last season, which ended their title race. This year, they will be aiming to make a title finish and make it four.

The match between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags is scheduled to start at 11:10 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between Canterbury Kings and Central Stags; here is everything you need to know:

CTB vs CS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the CTB vs CS match in India.

CTB vs CS Live Streaming

The Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

CTB vs CS Match Details

Canterbury will go up against Central Districts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 08:45 AM IST on Friday, December 10.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Bruce

Vice-Captain: Josh Clarkson

Suggested Playing XI for CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher, Bayley Wiggins

Batters: Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Ken McClure, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Christian Leopard

Bowlers: Henry Shipley, Ben Wheeler, Greg Hay

CTB vs CS Probable XIs:

Canterbury Kings: Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn, Matt Henry, Cam Fletcher (WK), Cole McConchie (C), Chad Bowes, Henry Shipley, Matthew Hay

Central Stags: Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Greg Hay, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver (WK)

