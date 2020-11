CTB vs ND Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTB vs ND Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTB vs ND Dream11 Best Picks / CTB vs ND Dream11 Captain / CTB vs ND Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Canterbury will take on the Northern Districts in the 9th match of the Plunket Shield which will be played on Thursday at 03:00 am IST at the Mainpower, Rangiora. CTB have won their first two matches and are the top team so far. On the other hand, ND lost their first match against Central Districts and won the second against Otago and are placed third. In their last encounter in March this year, CTB lost to ND by 181 runs. They will try to even the match up here.

CTB vs ND Plunket Shield, Canterbury vs Northern Districts Live Streaming

All matches of the Plunket Shield can be watched online on FanCode.

CTB vs ND Plunket Shield, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CTB vs ND Plunket Shield, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Match Details

November 05 – 03:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mainpower Oval (Recreation Ground), Rangiora

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts captain: Tom Latham

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts vice-captain: Henry Cooper

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts batsmen: Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Tim Southee

Plunket Shield CTB vs ND Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts bowlers: Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Neil Wagner.

CTB vs ND Plunket Shield, Canterbury playing 11 against Northern Districts: Tom Latham (WK), Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall

CTB vs ND Plunket Shield, Northern Districts playing 11 against Canterbury: Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (WK), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Joe Walker, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner