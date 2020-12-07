- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
CTB vs NK Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTB vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTB vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / CTB vs NK Dream11 Captain / CTB vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
Canterbury are leading the New Zealand ODD chart 14 points. Northern Districts, on the contrary, are placed on the second spot in the point table. The team have managed to win two out of three matches till now. The only match that the team lost was their latest fixture against Canterbury on December 6. They lost the match by 137 runs. The upcoming New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts match is scheduled for Tuesday December 8. The fixture will commence from 3:30 am at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Live Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Match Details
December 8 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts:
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts Captain: Todd Astle
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts vice-captain: Katene Clarke
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts batsmen: Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts all-rounders: Brett Hampton, Todd Astle
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts bowlers: Brett Randell, Sean Davey, Ed Nutall, Will Williams
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury playing 11 against Northern Districts: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Northern Districts playing 11 against Canterbury: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Anurag Verma, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking